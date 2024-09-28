28 C
Netflix’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, ‘Heeramandi’ and others nominated at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Sept 27: Netflix’s four original titles have secured 14 nominations at this year’s prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards where they will go on to represent India and compete in the Grand Awards, across the APAC region, in December 2024. Docuseries “The Hunt for Veerappan”, has been nominated in categories including best direction (non-fiction), best cinematography (non-fiction), best documentary, and best theme song.
Imtiaz Ali directed “Amar Singh Chamkila” has received multiple nominations and wins, including best feature film (fiction), best direction (fiction) for Ali, best editing for Aarti Bajaj, and best sound for Dhiman Karmakar.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” has garnered nominations for best actress in a leading role for Manisha Koirala, best cinematography (fiction), and best VFX.
Kay Kay Menon is in the running for best actor in a leading role for “The Railway Men” while Aayush Gupta is nominated for best screenplay. In the category for best children’s programme, “Mighty Bheem’s Playtime – Class Picnic” has been nominated. Ali said being nominated at AACA was a moment of pride for him. “’Amar Singh Chamkila’ is a very special film and I’m honoured to have directed it with a partner like Netflix. The nomination for best direction, best editing, best sound and best feature film at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards is truly a moment of pride for me and the entire team and I am thankful to everyone who believed in this story,” the filmmaker said. Apoorva Bakshi, expressing her appreciation, said, “It is an immense moment of pride for all of us at Awedacious Originals to see ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ receive multiple award nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. (PTI)

