30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 11, 2024
type here...

New Delhi, April 10 (PTI) Veteran actor Zeenat Aman says it’s only logical for couples to live-in together before tying the knot so that they find out if they are actually compatible with each other.

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

According to the 72-year-old actor, her sons Zahaan and Azaan have also received the same advice from her.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she described a live-in relationship as the “ultimate test”.
“… One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared – if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test,” Aman wrote.
The actor said couples must figure out if they will be able to work through “million tiny conflicts” that will arise.
“It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? “Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short – are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin’ but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge? (What will people say?)” she added in the post.
Aman will return to screen after five years with Manish Malhotra’s production “Bun Tikki”.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Places To Visit In North-East India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India 7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World 5 Most Used Spices In South India Places To Visit In North-East India