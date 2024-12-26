Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra to star in Maddock Films’ ‘Param Sundari’

Mumbai, Dec 25: Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are set to feature in “Param Sundari”, an upcoming romantic movie from Maddock Films.

To be directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame, the film will feature Malhotra as Param and Kapoor as Sundari, the studio said on its official social media handles.

“North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025,” Maddock Films posted on Instagram.

Set against the backwaters of Kerala, “Param Sundari” is described as a “rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists”.

The film will be produced by Maddock Films’ head Dinesh Vijan. (PTI)