Airtel tops subscriber additions in NE region: TRAI report

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: Airtel emerged as the leading telecom provider in wireless subscriber additions in the North Eastern region for the month of October 2024, according to an official statement.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Airtel added 136,382 wireless subscribers in Assam and 47,625 wireless subscribers in the North East, bringing its total subscriber base to 11,890,497 in Assam and 6,267,645 in the North East.

Airtel emerged as the leading telecom operator in Assam, adding the maximum number of wireless subscribers, followed by state-run BSNL with 21,348 subscribers.

Other private operators, Reliance Jio and VIL, recorded wireless subscriber losses of 86,145 and 6,089 subscribers, respectively, during the same period, the statement claimed.

“Nationally, Airtel has added 1.93 million (1,928,263) wireless subscribers across all telecom circles in October 2024”, it further said.

This growth has raised its total wireless subscriber base to 385.41 million (38,541,0746) as of October 31.

TRAI also reported Airtel’s peak Visitor Location Register (VLR) at 98.88 percent in Assam and 103.97 percent in the North East, while its overall VLR percentage stood at 99.48 percent, the highest in the industry, it claimed.

“The telecom industry witnessed a decline in total wireless subscribers in India—from 1,153.72 million at the end of September 2024 to 1,150.42 million at the end of October 2024—Airtel’s market share stood at 33.50 percent, reflecting its ability to retain and attract customers amidst challenging conditions”, the statement concluded.