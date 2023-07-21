Not an actor’s job to get attention, find joy in ability to merge with script: Vijay Varma

New Delhi, July 20 (PTI): He says he doesn’t believe in standing out and likes to just “disappear into the characters he plays”. And actor Vijay Varma’s career is testament to just that sentiment, whether as an abusive husband in “Darlings” or a mild-mannered teacher moonlighting as a serial-killer in “Dahaad”. Varma’s outings as men in varying shades of grey, also including “Gully Boy”, season one of “She”, and “Lust Stories 2”, has led to his fans constantly enquiring about his next positive role. “I don’t believe in standing out or trying to get attention. I feel it’s not an actor’s job. I figured that I have to play him as the most regular guy. If I do anything out of the ordinary, then the characters around me will look stupid, like how could they not see that this guy is not fine?” Varma said about his much acclaimed role as the everyday man who is actually a serial killer in “Dahaad”.

“He has to be a terrific manipulator and he knows how to hide in plain sight. The performance has to serve the script and one of the joys I find is the ability to merge with the script,” the actor told PTI in an interview. That’s why he chose a chameleon as a reference for his character Anand in “Dahaad”, a Prime Video show headlined by Sonakshi Sinha.

“I modelled it like that and dressed like a chameleon. If you look at his shirts, they all have vertical lines and some kind of pattern. He is always in foliage. You don’t know what kind of a person he is,” Varma said, crediting writer-creator Reema Kagti for her attention to detail. For him, the script is the top criteria for boarding a project.

“The only criteria is the script, the role and then the director. I added one more after working a few years and that was ‘I can’t repeat myself’. I’m trying to kind of mix it up. I’m just very happy that I have a medium, an audience. As long as I have an audience, I want to keep doing good work,” he added.

