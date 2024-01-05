16 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 5, 2024
Period drama series ‘Shogun’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in February

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Jan 4: Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced that “Shogun”, an upcoming historical drama series, will premiere on its platform in February.
The limited series, which hails from FX Productions, is based on author James Clavell’s bestselling novel of the same title. It is created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.
The premiere of the 10-episode limited series will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, a press release said.
Set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war, “Shogun” stars Hiroyuki Sanada as “Lord Yoshii Toranaga”, who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him.
“When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.
“Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father,” the official plotline read.
“Shogun” also features Tadanobu Asano, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Tokuma Nishioka, Shinnosuke Abe, Yuki Kura, Yuka Kouri and Fumi Nikaido.
Justin Marks also serves as the showrunner and executive Producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. Sanada has produced the show along with Eriko Miyagawa. (PTI)

