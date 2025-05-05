30.5 C
‘Raid 2’ starring Ajay Devgn collects over Rs 50 crore at box office in three days

NEW DELHI: (May 4) Ajay Devgn-starrer “Raid 2” has earned Rs 51.31 crore nett at the box office during its first weekend, the makers announced on Sunday.

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the film released in theatres on May 1. It is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Production banner T-Series shared the box office collection of the film on its official X handle.
The post featured the film’s poster, which also had a day-wise breakdown of the collection.

“Raid 2” earned Rs 19.71 crore on the first day and went on to collect Rs 13.05 crore and Rs 18.55 crore at the box office in the following days.

“Box office par #Raid2 ka raaj! Book your tickets. #Raid2 in cinemas now,” read the caption.

“Raid 2” is a sequel to the 2018 film “Raid”, which featured Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was also directed by Gupta.

