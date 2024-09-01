27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 1, 2024
type here...

Rajkummar Rao to star in action thriller ‘Maalik’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 31: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday unveiled his new film “Maalik”, an action thriller to be directed by filmmaker Pulkit.

Rao had teased the project, backed by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, on his social media handles on Friday. In his latest post, the actor finally released a poster of the new film and also revealed that it has started shooting. “#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi @justpulkit @kumartaurani @jayshewakramani @tipsfilmsofficial @nlfilms.india,” wrote the actor, who plays the role of a gangster.

- Advertisement -

 Pulkit is best known for directing the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer investigative drama “Bhakshak” and “Dedh Bigha Zameen”, featuring Pratik Gandhi.

“Maalik” is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films

Rao currently features in “Stree 2”, the sequel to his 2018 hit “Stree”. The movie, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, has collected over Rs 600 crore globally.

His upcoming films also include “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, co-starring Triptii Dimri. (PTI)

5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India