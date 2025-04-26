27.4 C
Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ to now release in theatres on July 11

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, April 25: Actor Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming gangster movie “Maalik” has a new release date of July 11, the makers announced on Friday.

The action thriller, directed by Pulkit, was earlier scheduled for release in cinema halls on June 20. It is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. “Raub, Rutba, aur RAJ hoga Maalik ka, 11 July se. Aa rahe hain #Maalik, 11 July se sirf cinemagharon mein,” Tips Films posted on Instagram.

Rao also shared the news on his official Instagram page.

Pulkit is best known for directing the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer investigative drama “Bhakshak” and “Dedh Bigha Zameen”, featuring Pratik Gandhi.

Rao will be next seen in “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, will be released on May 9. (PTI)

