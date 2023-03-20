25 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 20, 2023
Ram Charan Resumes Filming For 15th Movie, Team Welcomes Actor With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance

Hyderabad, March 19 (PTI): “RRR” star Ram Charan has resumed shooting for his 15th film along with leading lady Kiara Advani here. The actor returned to India on Friday after the Academy Award win of the “RRR” song “Naatu Naatu”. The Telugu track scooped up the Best Original Song Oscar at the ceremony held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Charan shared a video of the team of the S Shankar directorial dancing to the newly-minted Oscar track headlined by choreographer Prabhudheva on Twitter. “Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @PDdancing sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15,” the actor captioned the video. “NAATU NAATU to the TEAM,” wrote Prabhudheva alongside the clip on the microblogging site. The currently untitled Telugu film marks the second collaboration between Charan and Advani, who previously worked in “Vinaya Vidheya Rama” (2019).

