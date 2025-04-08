23 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Ram Charan-starrer 'Peddi' to release next March

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, April 7: “Peddi”, starring popular Telugu actor Ram Charan, is set to be released in cinemas on March 27, 2026.

The actor, known for films such as “RRR”, “Yevadu”, “Magadheera”, and “Dhruva”, made the announcement on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami.

“Peddi” is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

“Here’s the #PeddiFirstShot Happy Sri Rama Navami #PEDDI will see you in cinemas 27th March, 2026,” Charan wrote on X alongside the link to the first glimpse of the upcoming movie.

In the 1.05-minute “first shot” of “Peddi”, the actor is shown wielding a cricket bat and hitting the ball out of the park.

“Peddi” also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

Charan was last seen in “Game Changer”, directed by S Shankar. (PTI)

