Divyenndu joins Ram Charan-Buchi Babu Sana’s film

New Delhi, Nov 30: Actor Divyenndu of “Mirzapur” fame will share screen space with “RRR” star Ram Charan in filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming Telugu film, the makers said on Saturday.
The film, which marks Ram Charan’s 16th project, also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Production house Vriddhi Cinemas shared Divyenndu’s casting announcement in an Instagram post. “Our favourite ‘Munna Bhayya’ will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor made for him,” the banner said in the post, referring to the actor’s fan-favourite character Munna from Prime Video series “Mirzapur”.

“Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented and the compelling performer @divyenndu on board. #RamCharanRevolts Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @nimmashivarajkumar @janhvikapoor @buchibabu_sana @iamjaggubhai_ @arrahman @rathnaveludop @kollaavinash @venkatasatishkilaru @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial,” the caption further read.

Also produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming film also stars Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will score music for the project. Divyenndu will next be seen in action thriller film “Agni”, set to premiere on Prime Video on December 6. (PTI)

