Social media is dangerous for someone like me,says Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI, Sept 27: Actor Saif Ali Khan says he doesn’t want to engage with negativity and that’s why he stays away from social media. Khan, who is absent from popular social media platforms like X and Instagram, said they consume too much time of a person that can be utilised for doing something more concrete.

“Personally, I think it’s too time consuming. Sometimes I surf Instagram, and I spend half an hour reading the most inane things. And my wife said I’m not following the right things. Then I deleted the app because I feel I’ve wasted a lot of time compared to something I could be reading in a book or doing something more concrete with my time.

“It’s (social media) never ending. It can really suck you in. I don’t like that because it’s dangerous for someone like me. Also, I don’t want to engage too much with negativity, which also can happen. So sometimes I find that this is just not for me,” Khan said. The 54-year-old actor was speaking at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024.

Khan said if he ever joins a social media platform, then he would start taking it too seriously.

“I mean, how would I do it? Is it just showing off about my life? And then, how would that make people feel? Would it be fake? Or would I say, how do I present the best picture of myself? And then before I know it, I’ve kind of gone slightly mad doing this. And I don’t know because I would take it too seriously,” he said.

He further said he feels content with the work he is doing and money he is making in life. (PTI)

