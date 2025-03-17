20 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 17, 2025
‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ to now release in September

NEW DELHI, March 16: The release of “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, has been postponed to September 12, the makers said on Sunday.
Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan of “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” fame, the film was previously scheduled to be released on April 18.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Khaitan’s Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

In a press note, the makers said “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” locks in 12th September 2025 as their release date.”

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul.Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan are credited as producers. “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will reunite Dhawan and Kapoor, who most recently worked together on Nitesh Tiwari’s relationship drama “Bawaal” (2023). (PTI)

