Theatre owners, trade experts predict bumper opening for ‘Adipurush’

Mumbai/New Delhi, June 15 (PTI): Prabhas-starrer “Adipurush”, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, is eying a bumper opening at the box office with trade experts predicting the film could do a business of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day and comparing its pre-release buzz to “Pathaan”.

The big-budget multilingual film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, will release in 3D across the globe this Friday.

T-Series, the banner behind the Om Raut-directed movie, opened the film’s advance booking on Sunday and theatre owners said the response has been beyond expectations. “Adipurush” also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan. Gautam Dutta, PVR INOX Limited co-CEO, said they have already crossed “over 3 lakh bookings for the 1st weekend”.

Dutta said the star power of “Baahubali” hero Prabhas and the topicality of the film give it “a rare advantage” and “strong legs to move”.

“It’s going to be one of the biggest films this quarter. The leading languages in this film would be Telugu and Hindi, followed by other languages, and Prabhas being a very popular star down south, that coupled with the entire north belt should give the film a colossal opening,” Dutta told PTI.

According to the industry veteran, they are looking at “close to Rs 80-85 crore” on the opening day itself. He said the response around “Adipurush” has been very welcoming and at par with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan”.

“So, over the weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday put together, we are looking at over Rs 200 crore easy… ‘Pathaan’ was as touted and as welcoming as ‘Adipurush’ has been. A lot of people were waiting for a Shah Rukh Khan film at that point in time… The topicality of the two films ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Adipurush’, you’ll see that largely the hype or the share of noise in the market, or the expectation, is largely the same,” he said.

