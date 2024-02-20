26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
type here...

There’s hope for Hindi cinema only if we stop making films for money: Naseeruddin Shah

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 19: Veteran actor and thespian Naseeruddin Shah expressed his disappointment in Hindi cinema and said there was hope for it to get better only if films were made without the intention of earning money.

Speaking at ‘Meer Ki Dilli, Shahjahanabad: The Evolving City’ here on Saturday, Shah said Hindi filmmakers have been making the same kind of films for the last 100 years.

- Advertisement -

“It really disappoints me that we take pride in saying Hindi cinema is 100 years old but we have been making the same films. I have stopped watching Hindi films, I don’t like them at all,” the 73-year-old said.

Shah added that Indians all over the world go to watch Hindi films because it is their connection with their home but soon everyone will be fed up.

“Hindustani food is loved everywhere because it has substance. What substance do Hindi films have? Yes, they are being watched everywhere…They say, ‘how exotic, how Indian, how colourful’. Soon they will be bored of it because there is no substance,” the “Masoom” actor said.

He believes it is the responsibility of “serious filmmakers” to show the reality of society.

- Advertisement -

“There is hope for Hindi cinema only if we stop seeing them as means for making money. But I feel it’s too late now. There is no solution any more because the films that are being watched by thousands will keep being produced and people will keep watching them, god knows till when.

“So those who want to make serious films, it’s their responsibility to show today’s reality and in such a way that they don’t get a fatwa or ED doesn’t come knocking on their doors,” Shah said.
He noted that Iranian filmmakers made films despite suppression from the authorities and Indian cartoonist RK Laxman kept making cartoons during the days of emergency. (PTI)

Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

20 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature 10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia 10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India