Patriot, true legend, and an institution: Tributes pour in for Manoj Kumar

New Delhi, April 4: “A close friend”, “patriot” and “true cinema legend” is how prominent celebrities including Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn remembered veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who died at the age of 87.

The industry, veteran ruled the box office in the late 1960s and 1970s, had been ailing for a while and passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital around 3.30 am.

Veteran actor Dharmendra and wife Hema Malini remembered Kumar as a close friend.

“He was my (jigri yaar) close friend… We have many memories together. We spent our earlier days in the film industry together,” said Dharmendra, who reached Kumar’s residence to pay his last respects.

Hema Malini, who worked with Kumar in films such as “Kranti”, “Dus Numbri” and “Santosh”, said he was a “wonderful filmmaker and friend”.

“He was different from any other director. I’m deeply saddened by his death. He used to make commercial films that would have everything, from patriotism, romance to family drama. And he gave such great songs,” Malini told PTI.

In a statement, Aamir said Kumar’s films were a great source of learning for him.

“Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learnt so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” he said.

Salman posted on X, “Manoj Kumar Jiů a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories.”

Akshay, known for starring in many patriotic films, hailed Kumar as one of the biggest assets of the film fraternity.

“I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.

Devgn said Kumar played an important role in his family’s journey in cinema. He recalled that the cinema icon gave Devgn’s late father Veeru Devgan his first break as an action director with “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan”.

“From there, their collaboration continued all the way to ‘Kranti’, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema’s golden history. Manoj ji’s films – ‘Upkar’, ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, ‘Shor’, ‘Kranti’, they weren’t just filmsůthey were national emotions. His creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched,” he said.

“As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar – a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father’s journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me,” he added.

Sunny Deol said Manoj Kumar played characters that were both “heroic and human”. “His films reflected love for the country and its people. An irreplaceable loss for the world of cinema. End of an Era,” he added.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said Kumar was a “pillar of Hindi cinema”.

“His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers,” he added.

Johar said the country has lost a “cinema legend” and recalled watching the actor’s famous movie “Kranti” as a child.

“It took me back to a screening of ‘Kranti’ I saw as a child… sitting excitedly on the floor with other kids and a packed screening room of filmmakers and actors and industry giants… this was the ROUGH CUT of the film… a 4 hour long version…Manojji was sharing his film at such an early stage seeking feedback… seeking opinions for his ambitious motion picture ……the film went on to create history at the box office,” he said.

Farhan Akhtar posted an old photo of Kumar on Instagram and wrote, “Woh kaun thi, Gumnaam, Shaheed, Upkar, Purab aur Paschim, Kranti.. the list goes on and on .. thank you for the entertainment and for inspiring generations that followed you.”

Actor-politician Kangan Ranaut said, “He was a legendary artist recognised for his patriotism, and he ignited the spark of patriotism in every individual. The film industry takes immense pride in having had such a talented artist, and we also express our heartfelt condolences.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he is saddened by Kumar’s death.

“I had the privilege of interacting with him at many occasions, and he was truly an icon of Indian cinema. His storytelling & song picturizations in his films inspired national pride and will resonate for generations. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti,” the director said on X.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pedneker, Randeep Hooda, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Shetty, Vivek Agnihotri, Hansal Mehta and Kunal Kohli also condoled Kumar’s demise. (PTI)