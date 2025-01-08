18 C
Vikramaditya Motwane, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari part of Red Lorry Film Festival’s jury panel

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Red Lorry Film Festival, to be held between March 21 to 23 in Mumbai and Hyderabad, has unveiled the list of its jury panel for the second edition which includes the names of filmmakers like Vikramaditya Motwane and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari among others.

The festival, which is curated by BookMyShow, had its first edition in April 2024. In the second edition, it will showcase 120 titles across languages, genres and cultures.

Alongside Motwane and Tiwari, the jury also includes writer-director Atul Sabharwal, author Kaveree Bamzai, actor Prachee Shah Paandya, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, who is an Executive Director of PVR-INOX Cinemas and the Co-Founder of PVR Cinemas and Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO of BookMyShow.

Motwane, known for “Trapped”, “Udaan” and “Lootera”, said he is excited to celebrate the transformative power of the cinema which is a universal language.

“Festivals like these provide a platform for innovative voices and stories that push the limits of creativity and it’s an honour to be part of a space that celebrates and nurtures such bold, transformative storytelling,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Tiwari, whose work includes “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Panga”, said she is honoured to be a part of the festival. “As a filmmaker, I believe in the power of stories to inspire, evoke change and bring us closer to our roots.”

“Cinema is a mirror to society, capturing its complexities, dreams and unspoken truths. I look forward to celebrating and amplifying voices that are redefining storytelling on the global stage and to witnessing the impact of stories that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide,” added Sabharwal.

The upcoming edition will also include a new competition segment, a platform designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional talent and artistry in filmmaking.

