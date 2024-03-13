Vipul Amrutlal Shah on ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’: We wanted to explore human tragedy

Mumbai, Machr 12 (PTI) Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says his upcoming film “Bastar: The Naxal Story”, based around the naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, explores the sufferings of the common people in the region without getting into the political side of the issue.

The upcoming movie is directed by Sudipto Sen, who earlier collaborated with Shah for the controversial 2023 movie “The Kerala Story”. Shah, along with the film’s cast and the families of the martyr police officers, unveiled the movie’s track “Vande Veeram” on Monday.

“We didn’t want to get into politics. We want to explore human tragedy. All politics is on one side and real sufferers are the common people. When will their pain come out in front of people? We usually swear at politicians and leave the issue but this real human tragedy needs to come forward,” he said.

Sen called “Bastar: The Naxal story” a “human document”.

“We are focusing on the people who are facing violence on an everyday basis… It is more about gun violence which we have concentrated on in the film,” the director said.

The film is led by actor Adah Sharma. It is her second collaboration with Shah and Sen after the success of “The Kerala Story”. She plays the role of an IPS officer in the movie.

“It’s an amalgamation of many real-life characters. I met many CPRF female soldiers, I met many IGs to get their commanding personality,” she said.

During the event, Shah also praised the Central Board of Film Certification for clearing the movie with an ‘A’ certificate.

“Whatever documents they asked for, we provided and gave every evidence. After scrutinising it, they called the experts. When the screening committee saw the film, they cleared the film after awarding ‘adult’ film certificate with some changes.

“Usually, there is a belief that the censor will stop such films but the board has very efficiently walked with us in this process. There were some things which could have been better. Still I feel they did a terrific job,” Shah said.

“Bastar: The Naxal” is set to be released in theatres on Friday.

- Advertisement -