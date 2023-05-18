‘The Kerala Story’ makers announce initiative to rehabilitate victims of religious conversion

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI): “The Kerala Story” producer Vipul Shah on Wednesday announced an initiative to help rehabilitate 300 alleged victims of religious conversion at an ashram and pledged ` 51 lakh towards the effort. “The Kerala Story”, a film on conversion that has polarised the political discourse in the country leading to bans in some states and a tax-free status in others, hit the screens on May 5. It is directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma in the lead.

Shah said they made the movie with the goal to support the victims of conversion and their initiative ‘Protect The Daughters’ is a step in the same direction. “The main reason for us to make The Kerala Story, why Sudipto came forward with the story and made the film, is to help these girls. We’re going to start by helping rehabilitate 300 girls in the ashram. We, Sunshine Pictures and the team of ‘The Kerala Story’, would like to start by donating ` 51 lakh,” the producer told reporters at a press conference here. The team of “The Kerala Story” was joined on stage by 26 alleged victims of conversion. “All these girls are very brave, face a lot of dangers daily. Despite those dangers, they’ve come here to speak up. Today, we’re beginning an initiative called ‘Protect The Daughters’, an ashram, which will be a safe space for victims like them,” Shah added. On accusations of targeting a particular community through “The Kerala Story”, director Sen said the team did not want to do a “balancing act”. “This is not about any religion. Not Hindu, Muslim or Christian. It is about three girls who represent the sufferings of thousands of girls. It was not about showing a few Hindus or Muslims in a good light. Each and every word and visual we have spoken or shown, it is correct.”