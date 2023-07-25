31 C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Was looking for something clutter-breaking for foray into OTT: Vaani on ‘Mandala Murders’

Mumbai, July 24 (PTI): Actor Vaani Kapoor says she wanted to make her debut in the digital space with a “clutter-breaking” story and “Mandala Murders” came as the perfect opportunity.
The YRF Entertainment series, billed as a gritty crime thriller, is directed by Gopi Puthran (‘Mardaani 2’).
“I was looking for something really clutter-breaking for my foray into OTT. I’m thrilled to be working with a mind like Gopi Puthran for ‘Mandala Murders’, a gritty crime thriller series that has pushed me to work my hardest in a genre I’ve never attempted before,” Vaani said in a statement.
The “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” actor said she is currently shooting for the series and is hopeful that audiences will like her work.
“‘Mandala Murders’ has truly pushed me as an actor to deliver a performance that will hopefully be appreciated and loved. I had to tap into all the learnings that one had so far to deliver the vision that the makers had for my character and the project. I’m neck deep into the shooting of ‘Mandala Murders’ currently and looking forward for the series to grip people’s attention,” she added.
“Mandala Murders” also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in the series envisioned as a multi-season show.

