Saturday, March 18, 2023
We Weren’t Following Any Kind Of Pattern: Karan Anshuman On ‘Rana Naidu’

Mumbai, March 17 (PTI): With “Rana Naidu”, the Indian adaptation of the hit American series “Ray Donovan”, showrunner Karan Anshuman says he steered clear of the usual tropes of storytelling that have often dominated crime dramas. Anshuman, who also co-directed the series with Suparn Singh, said it was a challenge to make the Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer stand apart from shows in the genre that have come out in recent times.

“The challenge for this crime drama was that we were not following any kind of pattern. When you are watching a film or series, you know what is going to happen next, (but) that is not the case here. “We were not sticking to what is a cookie-cutter template. You will be shocked by some of the decisions we take with the main characters and how they make very questionable moral choices,” Anshuman told PTI in an interview. “Rana Naidu”, which debuted on Netflix last week, follows the life of its titular protagonist (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem and his tumultuous equation with father Naga Naidu (Venkatesh).

