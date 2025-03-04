21.2 C
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
We will return soon: Producer Guneet Monga after ‘Anuja’ misses out on Oscar

New Delhi, March 3: Hours after short film “Anuja” lost out on the Best Live Action Short Oscar, producer Guneet Monga on Monday said she joined the project not only to support the filmmakers but also to amplify the voices of children. The New Delhi-set coming-of-age film, directed by Adam J Graves, was bested by the Dutch-language short “I’m Not A Robot” at the ceremony which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Anuja”, starring Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister – a decision that will shape both their futures. It is streaming on Netflix. Two-time Oscar winner Monga, who boarded “Anuja” as executive producer last year, in an Instagram post said celebrating independent cinema at the 97th Academy Awards is a testament to the idea that dreams do come true.

“We attended the event with our short film ‘Anuja’, but this is just the beginning. As long as we continue to dream and create, we will return again soon! (sic)” she wrote.

The short is produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by filmmaker Mira Nair’s family in support of street and working children, alongside Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films.

“‘Anuja’ is a 22-minute love letter to girls who refuse to be defined by their circumstances, and it aligns perfectly with the vision and mission of the Salaam Baalak Trust, where our young lead, Sajda Pathan, resides,” Monga said.

She also thanked the film’s cast and crew, including fellow executive producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and producer Mindy Kaling in her post.

“Every effort made by our incredible team Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, Adam Graves, Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra, Bela Bajaria, Monika Shergill, and the entire ‘Anuja’ family has been worthwhile. I joined this project not only to support the filmmakers but also to amplify the resilience and voices of children. Skills, strength, and spirit the girls have it all.
“All hail independent cinema! Independent storytellers hold the truth, and we must continue to champion them. I am deeply grateful to the Academy for bringing ‘Anuja’ to a global stage. As Producer Samantha Quan said, ‘To all the dreamers and young filmmakers tell the stories that move you. You will never regret it’,” added the producer.

Monga, who wore a custom-made brown-coloured modern saree designed by Manish Malhotra, expressed gratitude to the celebrity favourite designer in her post. She also thanked stylist Manisha Melwani for putting her look together. (PTI)

