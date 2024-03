Oscars 2024: Complete list of winners at 96th Academy Awards

NEW DELHI, March 11: R-rated biographical drama “Oppenheimer” dominated the 96th edition of the Oscars, winning seven awards out of 13 nominations including top honours of best picture and director for Christopher Nolan, his first.

It was also a night of firsts for other members of the “Oppenheimer” team with Cillian Murphy (best actor), Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor), Hoyte van Hoytema (best cinematography), and Jennifer Lame (best film editing) bagging their maiden Oscars.

The Academy Award for best actress went to Emma Stone for “Poor Things” as she bested frontrunner Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

This is Stone’s second best actress Oscar after her 2017 win for “La La Land”.

L-R: Cillian Murphy accepts the Oscar award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “Oppenheimer”; Emma Stone wins best performance by an actress in a leading role for “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan poses in the press room with the awards for best director and best picture for “Oppenheimer”.

‘The Zone of Interest’ wins Oscar award for best international film

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Picture: “Oppenheimer” Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actress: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best International Feature Film: “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Best Original Screenplay: “Anatomy of a Fall”, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Best Adapted Screenplay: “American Fiction”, Cord Jefferson

Best Documentary Short Film: “The Last Repair Shop”

Best Documentary Feature: “20 Days in Mariupol”

Best Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Best Live Action Short Film: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Animated Short Film: “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Animated Film: “The Boy and the Heron”Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Poor Things”, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Best Production Design: “Poor Things”, James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Costume Design: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington

Best Visual Effects: “Godzilla Minus One”

Best Film Editing: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame

Best Sound: “The Zone of Interest”, Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn

Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best Original Song: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

