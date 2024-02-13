Avoiding going solo

By: Er. Rajesh Pathak

When one returns home after a day-work and if he is a dog lover and has one at home, then he knows who will be the first to let him do no other work until without jumping on him, licking, grasping and much more. This is the spontaneous response of the dog at home; grown crazy in caressing the owner appeared before him. What Twinkle khanna, former Bollywood actress, has to say at this, see – “It occurred to me that if people greeted their spouses the way dogs greet you when you return home, there would be fewer divorces.”

- Advertisement -

However, apart from the preceding instance being told in metaphorical way, the problem in India is not yet that alarming as in America or other European countries as the issue of divorce goes, thankfully.

America based author, Suketu Mehta says, Indian Americans are the most successful group of any kind in the United States: we have the highest per-capita incomes, the highest educational attainment and the lowest crime rate. Seventy seven percent of us over the age of twenty-five have a college degree (which is two and a half times more than the American average); more than half have post graduate degree. We are 8% of American doctors. Around a fifth of all start-ups in Silicon Valley were founded by Indians. – (This Land Is Our Land… – Suketu Mehta)

Not only in America but wherever in Europe that the Indians live they proudly maintains almost the same standard of life. Yet one thing that causes extreme fear in them is that lest should they get shrunk from the extended Indian family with mother-father and uncle – aunt to that nuclear one with only husband-wife and their children being left to live with . And, more so, this family henceforth completely having perished too, they also would suffer to have got to be mingled with those people living in the cities of America and Europe, whose half of the population is bound to live alone . This fear is not without ground. That the disintegrated family led to what kind of a problem in America could be understood from the speech former President George Bush once made among the school students of the country. He asked- “Having reached the home do you complete your home-work of the Mathematics? Or else an Indian student might get away with your job in future.” The attention of the student thus drew lies in two contrasting scenarios of family–system there and in India. Reaching home from school where Indian students get the warm presence of same real mother-father; American students face ever new guardian due to frequent divorce or separations.

And, like George Bush, in slightly different way, Elon Musk struck the same note. He says that the issue of population collapse due to low birth rate is more dangerous than global warming. Europe has to opt for settled married life, and make birth-rate increase either. One can’t depend on other countries for immigration to see development flourished in its own homeland. We don’t want Japan to disappear, we don’t want Italy as a culture to disappear, we don’t want France’s culture to disappear, I think we have to maintain a sort of reasonable cultural identity of various countries or we simply will not be those countries.