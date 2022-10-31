By: Ranjan K Baruah

One of the contributions from India in health care is the Ayurveda. It is one among the seven Ayush systems and is referred to as the science of life. For years, it has been a key part of a comprehensive natural healthcare system in India. It’s based on the principle of health and wellness and believes that health is a state of delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit.

Many of us may not have experienced the Ayurvedic treatment as we use drugs and medicines which are easily available in the market in pharmacies. Ayurveda is equally important and treatment in Ayurveda involves use of drugs, diet, lifestyle, Shamana (using Ayurvedic medicines) and Panchakarma (treatment involving five purification methods to eliminate the aggravated doshas) .

We have seen how students are interested in pursuing medical courses like MBBS. We have seen that the first preferences of any student are initially MBBS but we must know that health care is beyond one or two courses. With the increase in demand for traditional medicines and healthcare services over the years, a career in Ayurveda has become a much sought after career option.

The Ministry of Ayush under its medical education has established many premier institutes in the field of Ayurveda. The standard of medical education in Ayurveda is regulated by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), which lays down the standards of medical education in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani through its various regulations. Aspirants must have science subjects including biology in senior secondary level to pursue courses related to Ayurveda.

Few premier institutes in India include National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur; All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi; Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV); Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, etc. Courses related to Ayurveda include BAMS, MD/ MS, PhD, Certificate courses like Certificate Course for Panchakarma Therapist, Certificate Course for Dietetics in Ayurveda Panchakarma Therapist, etc.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong: The NEIAH was established in the year 2016 by the Ministry of Ayush. It is a premier institute in Shillong which aims to provide teaching, training, and quality patient care services under the Ayurveda and Homeopathy systems of medicine. It aims to establish itself as a centre of excellence in education and research in the said two disciplines. Courses include BAMS, Panchakarma Technician Course, etc.

After completion of the courses one may get a job in government hospitals, research institutes, health departments, etc. Apart from jobs in government, there are also opportunities in the private sectors like private hospitals and other institutions. One may start their own clinic and engage others too as the area has much demand in the present context. The Ministry of Ayush has been popularizing Ayurveda and it brings more opportunities for Indian young people to take up careers in the field of Ayurveda. 23rd October is also observed as Ayurveda Day in India which brings more opportunity for the aspirants. (The author is a career mentor and skill trainer and can be reached at 8473943734 or bkranjan@gmail.com)