Filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee not to make any more series on Ray’s fictional character ‘Feluda’

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Kolkata, Dec 22: Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji said his OTT series on Satyajit Ray’s fictional detective ‘Feluda’ will be his final work on the character.” As already announced, ‘Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr’, where the ace sleuth solves a murder mystery in Kashmir, will be my last Feluda,” Mukherjee told PTI on Saturday.


“It has been an incredible journey of five years which started with ‘Chinnomawstar Obhishaap’ in 2019 as the caravan rolled across Kathmandu and Darjeeling before stopping at Kashmir,” he announced in a social media post on December 19. The director told PTI, “Since I did not have the permission to adapt any fictional work on Feluda for the big screen, I feel the OTT budget will not permit me to shoot on the scale I want, taking viewers along with Feluda across the country to solve inter-state crimes and also faithfully recreate the period look of the 70s-80s in any web series.”

At a special screening of ‘Feludar Goyendagiri: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr’ at a single screen on Thursday night before its streaming on OTT, Mukherjee told lead actor Tota Roy Choudhury, “As I said, without getting the rights to adapt Feluda works for the big screen, it will not be possible for us from the financial point of view to take up another Feluda work for the OTT platform with the background, locales, and settings to my satisfaction. (PTI)

