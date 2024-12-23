You don’t have to win awards to get your basic right as an artist: Kani Kusruti

Mumbai, Dec 22: Actor Kani Kusruti, who stars in two of this year’s most acclaimed movies “All We Imagine As Light” and “Girls Will Be Girls”, says she has had a more professional work experience up north than in her native state Kerala.



Kusruti has been straddling both Malayalam and Hindi language industries for some time now. She was named the best actress at the Kerala State Film Awards for the 2020 film “Biriyaani”. In the Hindi belt, the actor is known for her work in Hindi web series “Maharani” and “Poacher”.

While the state honour brought her respect, Kusruti said recognition should not come to an artiste only after they win awards.

- Advertisement -



“When I won the Kerala state award in 2020 that had an impact… Kerala still is struggling with having proper contracts and a working culture of professionalism. We still lack a lot in these areas.

“Winning that award has given me a certain kind of respect, but that should be given otherwise too to any artist. You don’t have to win an award to get your basic human right or basic right as an artist,” she told PTI in an interview.



The actor, also known for Malayalam films “Kerala Cafe” and “Cocktail” and Hindi web series “Ok Computer” and “Killer Soup”, said she always had an “extremely professional experience” in Mumbai.



“I was treated right, like they’re treating mostly everyone equally at least compared to the Malayalam industry. I felt here they are more professional in how they approach you. So, that’s the difference I noticed back then,” she added.

While work opportunities across various industries frequently come up, Kusruti said she isn’t someone who likes to work continuously.

“I ideally want to take a break, that’s how I am. I’m like, ‘I have to take a break and then I have to go do a workshop and then maybe I can (act). “But sometimes you don’t have the privilege. This is your bread and butter and you have to continue practising. But ideally for me, one or two films in two years, then I take a break and then do it (work). That’s how I like it,” she said.

In “Girls Will Be Girls”, directed by Shuchi Talati, Kusruti plays Anila, a woman whose unfulfilled coming-of-age experience is interlinked with the rebellious awakening of her 16-year-old daughter Mira, played by Preeti Panigrahi.



The Hindi film, set against the backdrop of the 1990s Dehradun, is streaming on Prime Video. It also stars Kesav Binoy Kiron and Jitin Gulati.

- Advertisement -



It’s a privilege to be an actor, added Kusruti.

“Even the people that you don’t understand in life, you get to understand them (through acting). How they think, what is right and wrong, do they have regrets, do they have guilt, how they love, emote and think. You can be in someone’s body and mind, that’s a privilege when you play people who you already know, so that kind of surprise is less,” she said.

The actor said she initially had a tough time understanding her character. “I was struggling to understand this person because I haven’t come across such a mother. Then I talked to Shuchi. I felt she is a great director, she was open minded. “She paid attention to all my doubts and questions, for some she had answers, for some she and I discovered the answers while we were talking.” Panigrahi and Kiron, the two emerging talents of “Girls Will Be Girls”, were all praise for the film’s team.



“What took me by surprise was self acceptance because as a woman, I have grown up with a lot of insecurities, maybe around how I look. But in the film, I have done things which I never did even in private. It gave me the space to be vulnerable… It was a joy to have this as my first film,” Panigrahi said.



There’s a lot of unlearning that happens when an upcoming actor steps on their first film set, said Kiron.

“Shuchi ma’am trusted me with the character so much that she was ready to make changes in what she had written. To get that trust was a big confidence booster for me,” he added.

“Girls Will Be Girls” is an Indo-French co-production, a collaboration of Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January 10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples 10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter 10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya





