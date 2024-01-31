Google is unaware of potholes

By: Kamal Baruah

We’re living in a noisy and chaotic world around us, while more than half the world’s populations are concentrated in urban areas and its people struggle all day working a monotonous succession to make a living and there’s a holiday in the weekend and people simply loved it. Ever wondered why we celebrate holidays? They’re not just days off work or school. Even farmers stop ploughing a field with bulls on the eleventh day of a lunar fortnight. After all, they all need a break. Many organizations cut workweeks, though not wages, to reduce burnout and make workers happier, more productive, and more committed to their employers. People undoubtedly felt much energized after a holiday.

Europe is now thriving on 4-day workweeks. Ironically our country has still follows the age-old tradition of working long hours, that’s a serious health hazard for the long run. Though central government employees have two weekend holiday, will five day working for other sectors become a reality soon? Despite all odds, people go far away from the madding crowd. From the hills to the riverine areas, people swam and went on picnics on Sundays. However to choose the best one-day getaway spot is rather a puzzling situation. Alas! Now there’sSOP for vehicles going on picnics, for road safety that would help curbs road mishaps.

Last weekend, we drove down the street in a carfor a leisurely day out. It was about 50 kms of highway and we felt easy. The newly laid road at Jagiroad-Morigaon stretch also brought us enthusiasm, while Google Maps kept giving directions, showing multiple routes and the best route to our destination. We’re gossiping tales of how Google mightland you in a road to nowhere sometimes, but not very often.Many Google users complained about the app often directing to dirt roads instead of paved roads or major roads. People even abuse Google Maps. That’s really annoying. However, I wasn’t entirely convinced.

With a clear road ahead, I shifted into high gear as I had a clear view through the windshield. As usual, we rely on Google Maps for directions and the car went on along the blue dot moving. As I approached an intersection, a clear voice instructed, “Turn left.” My reflexes kicked in – green light, no pedestrians, no oncoming traffic, I flicked my turn signal on, rotated the wheel, everything seemed so smooth. I was pondering over the navigation instruction I had followed.

Alas! It was shown ‘No Service’ as network comes intermittently. Could there have been an error in Google’s route? Soon I tapped the voice toggle to switch it to the ‘On’ position; I realized that we lost the road. Upon checking the map, it showed straight. But Google was showing another direction that I didn’t desire. It left me in a state of bewilderment, making me wonder. On the other hand I was shocked to see such deplorable conditions of the roads, when the road was filled with a unique death trap.

The road then goes through a huge water-body and our car jolted on the bumpy road at Barangabari-Bechamari village. The muddy road was reduced to road waves and virtually become pot holes. I suppose, they’re only for local access. It wasn’t a sight pleasant for my eyes. I drove carefully until the road becomes drivable. Had it rained that day, I would have stuck up. The bad roads added an hour extra to our final destination to Dhing, the place made famous after sprinter Hima Das scripts history clinching gold at IAAF world under 20 athletics championship. Despite her career in a blaze of glory, the expansion of highways is not clearly accelerating at her native place.

How can I set Google to avoid unsuitable roads? Google maps don’t have a built-in option to avoid dirt roads. I suppose printed road maps are more reliable than many navigation apps, especially when it comes to long road trips especially in the neglected and treacherous terrains of the north-eastern of the countryand there is no network coverage too. Amazingly, hilly areas are on google maps so messed up. If you’re not a local and not familiar with the local roads and condition, it’s always best to stay on major roads. Following GPS blindly may unfold unpleasant surprise.

While returning, I pushed Google maps aside and took help from the locals and instead following an alternative road. I chose the long route direction via Raha instead of another distant route Bordua, where the National Highwayis under construction following many incompletebridges come in short distance. We would appreciate it if ministry of road transport and highways could give this their utmost consideration. The border areas are less developed and their livelihoods are being neglected for various reasons, whatever that is. I gotta send feedback and report now for wrong direction in Google Maps. I hope Google can rectify it.

After the awful hardships we endured recently, I vowed to do more searching of any place from local before I sit for another drive. Google Maps isn’t to be trusted always; they might land you into difficulties. It may be one of the best navigation apps out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s always perfect. So next time you comeacross a pothole, remember, breaks are meant to be applied. Google made us upset, when the road is not fit at all for commute and wherethe potholes are our worst. I was blissfully ignorant.