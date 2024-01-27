Making ‘Malinithan’ A Major Tourist Destination

By: Amar Krishna Paul

Let’s start with a beautiful statement of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, former President and Missile Man of India. He opines in an analytical article in the “Bhagavatam Sevarpanam”: “Spirituality is the post-graduate study of religion and we should rise from religion to spirituality.”

That is, we have a glorious past from a spiritual point of view. We should preserve our over 5,000 years old civilisation. A part of our ancient glory can be witnessed, even today, at Malinithan in the foothills of Likabali, Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. It is only 7 kilometres away from Silapathar town, Dhemaji district of Assam.

Situated in the picturesque and lush-grassy greenery, Malinithan is also known as ‘Malini-sthaan’ or the ‘Abode of Malini’. Historically, it is one of the oldest temples of India, an archeological site and famous pilgrimage destination in the North-eastern region of the sub-continent.

The temple is situated on a hill that rises to a height of 21 metres, which affords a commanding view of the plains around it, including the Brahmaputra river, and the site is visited by thousands of devotees and tourists.

Of late, the temple has been renovated by the Government of Arunachal. The active members of Malinithan Vikash Parishad are doing a highly commendable service. They are organising the much coveted Malinithan Mela, an annual mega tourism festival, from January 10 to January 14, 2024. Celebrations like Malini Mela, with participation of all, including people from neighbouring states, will promote cross-border cultural exchange for peaceful coexistence, communal harmony and brotherhood for all-round development of the state and the region.

This tourist destination has many relics on stones with ruins of temples and valuable sculptures. These are associated with the legendary love story between Lord Krishna of Dwaraka, Gujarat and Rukmini, princess of erstwhile King Bhismaka of Kundilnagar near Roing divisional town of Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The site has a temple ruin dating back to 10th & 14th century AD of rich sculptural and architectural value. Beautifully designed and decorated basement of temple, divine images, icons and deities – animal motifs and floral designs, carved columns and panels have been unearthed.

According to established scriptural injunctions, on the way to Dwarka from Bhismaknagar, Krishna and Rukmini rested here. They were offered choicest flowers by Malini, who is also known as Maa Durga.

There is a very interesting legend of Lord Krishna, his consort Rukmini, Lord Shiva and Parvati associated with it. As per legend, here was an ancient kingdom called Vidarbha or Bhismaknagar, which was ruled by king Bhismaka (located near Roing, Lower Dibang Valley). King Bhismaka had a son and daughter named Rukma and Rukmini. Rukmini fell in love with Krishna, but her brother wanted her to marry his childhood friend Shishupala, the prince of Chedi.

After knowing about Rukmini’s proposed marriage to Shishupala against her will, Krishna travelled to Bhismaknagar and eloped with Rukmini before her marriage. On their way from Bhismaknagar to Dwarka, they rested in this place with a beautiful garden where Lord Shiva and Parvati were spending some time together. Lord Shiva and Parvati greeted Lord Krishna and princess Rukmini with a warm welcome and garlands made of beautiful flowers from their garden. Lord Krishna was highly amazed by the eternal fragrance of the flowers, and addressed Parvati as ‘Sucharu Malini’. This means a lady who strings garlands beautifully. Thus, the site was named as Malinithan.

“Malinithan was a cultural centre of Northeast India in the remote past,” stated in a release of Arunachal Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. After Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Malinithan is one of India’s most famous shakti peethas. The people of the region had attempted to construct a cultural bridge between the hills and the plains through the holy centre of Malinithan from the early mediaeval period. It was once an important religious centre of Aryan culture from where the wave of Aryan civilisation spread to other parts of its neighbourhood. The malinithan temple was most likely constructed in 1968. Dashabhuja Mahisasurmardini Durga, Surya, Dancing Ganesh, Kartika, and Nandi bull are among the five sculptures made of hard granite stone that have been discovered at the site. Malinithan’s major goddess is Dashabhuja Durga. The malinithan temple was constructed in Orissa’s classical tradition, with sculptures dating from the 13th and 14th centuries A.D. To attract tourists, the Arunachal Government built a museum near the malinithan temple which houses archaeologically significant sculptures and other items.

On November 24, 2023 a media report said that as many as 15 destinations in the Northeast have been selected for development under the central government’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme, aiming to boost tourism in the region rich in cultural and natural heritage. These include one from Manipur and two each from the seven other states in the northeast. The move aims to not only boost tourism in the eight states but also help in further development in the region. NE states, some of which share borders with other countries, are known for their pristine beauty, blessed with majestic hills, scenic waterfalls, criss-crossing rivers and adventurous treks, and many of these sites have not been explored by domestic tourists.

The Central Tourism Ministry officials shared details on Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme and updates on the PRASHAD Scheme during the 11th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) in Shillong from November 21-23, 2023. The ministry on its opening day had announced that it has sanctioned Rs 29.32 crore for development of four key iconic religious tourism sites in Meghalaya under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme – Nartiang Shakti Peeth, Nongsawlia Presbyterian Church, Aitnar Pool and Charantala Kali Temple. Nartiang Shakti Peeth is a centuries-old Durga temple in West Jaintia Hills and believed to be a Shakti Peeth; while Nongsawlia Presbyterian Church is located in Sohra in East Khasi Hills; Aitnar Pool hosts a popular festival in West Jaintia Hills; and Charantala Kali Temple is the West Garo Hills district dedicated to Goddess Kali, according to officials. Nacho and Mechuka have been selected from Arunachal Pradesh; Shillong and Sohra from Meghalaya, Aizawl and Champhai from Mizoram; Jorhat and Kokrajhar from Assam; Moirang (Bishnupur) in Manipur; Niuland and Chumukedima in Nagaland; Gangtok and Gyalshing in Sikkim; and Agartala and Unakoti in Tripura.

To sum it up, Malinithan is testimony to the flourishing rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and Upper Assam. It is associated with the legendary love story of Lord Krishna and princess Rukmini. The temple of Orrisian architecture of 10th to 14th Century AD reflects as a leading centre of Shaktism as well.

According to a report of Republic TV news channel, over 60 per cent of the total tourists of the country make their travels in religious sites. Therefore, the Tourism Ministry, Government of India, may formulate a goal-driven comprehensive plan to promote Malinithan as a major tourist destination like Kamakhya dham of Guwahati in the upcoming International Tourism Mart in 2024. This move will not only generate employment generation alone, it will also boost the State border economy as a whole. (The author is a Guwahati-based writer and analyst on Current Affairs who can be reached at amarkrishnaghy@gmail.com)