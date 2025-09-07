26.2 C
Banned 'Yaba' tablets seized, one arrested

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said banned ‘Yaba’ tablets with an estimated value of over Rs 10 crore were seized in Sribhumi district and a drug peddler was arrested in this connection.

The police seized 70,000 ‘Yaba’ tablets in a major anti-narcotics operation, the CM posted on ‘X’ on Friday night.

‘Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 cr seized- still think you can outrun @assampolice? One peddler has been arrested in this #AssamAgainstDrugs drive,” Sarma said.

Necessary legal procedures have been already initiated, a police officer said.

‘Yaba’ tablet is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine. (PTI)

