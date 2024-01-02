By: Vinod Chandreshekhar Dixit

I recently had the privilege of delving into the well-researched, thought-provoking, and enlightening book, “From a Car Shed to the Corner Room & Beyond,” authored by Sunder Rajan Raman, the former CMD of Canara Bank, Executive Director of Union Bank of India, and former WRM at SEBI. The book candidly recounts the personal and professional journey of S. Raman, a man of impeccable integrity and brilliant comprehension.

S Raman, a Post Graduate in Economics with a Diploma in Business Management and a Senior Diploma in German Language, in addition to CAIIB from the Indian Institute of Bankers and ACIB from the Chartered Institute of Bankers, London, took charge as CMD of Canara Bank with two-year tenure until September 2012. His journey began as a Clerk at the State Bank of India at the age of 19, progressing to becoming a University Topper and Rank-Holder in B.Com before joining Bank of India at 21 as a Direct Recruit Officer. With 35 years of service across India and two stints abroad, Raman’s ascent from humble beginnings, having spent six years of his childhood living in a car shed, is a testament to his resilience and determination.

The book eloquently illustrates the ideal career path for an honest banker and how circumstances can thoroughly test an individual. Having had the opportunity to work under S. Raman during his tenure as the Zonal Manager in Bank of India – Ahmedabad Zone, I feel fortunate to witness the joys of success and sorrows of setbacks that marked his personal and professional journey, and the equilibrium he maintained throughout his successful tenure.

In the realm of business endeavours across industries, individuals are constantly pressured to excel. Raman exemplifies that success is not merely about climbing to great heights but about consistently making a positive difference in the world. His career is a testament to the belief that success is the result of consistent hard work and making choices that lead to lasting benefits rather than opting for easy solutions.

Raman’s biography, a well-crafted narrative, resonates with universal themes of honest hard work and strong determination. He effortlessly transforms minor incidents into major events that capture the reader’s attention. The book imparts impactful leadership lessons through straightforward language, urging readers to continue exploring its pages.

It unveils Raman’s philosophy of hard work – doing what is necessary, even if it doesn’t immediately inspire, to achieve long-term goals. The book delves into Raman’s professional learnings, detailing the tougher situations he faced and articulating his beliefs in spirituality and truthfulness.

Post-retirement, Raman encountered formidable challenges, and the book illuminates his resilience and approach in navigating through these difficult times. His story, a seamless blend of professional and personal life, serves as a testament to the transformative power of mentorship and the impact of meaningful relationships.

The author adeptly presents insights into overcoming challenges, making the book a motivational read for anyone aspiring to achieve their goals. Beyond its relevance to bankers, the book caters to individuals with diverse interests, thanks to its broad applicability and engaging style. In the epilogue, the author rightly emphasizes, “Positive thinking has ensured that all in our family have retained our optimism and confidence.” Undoubtedly, this book will be etched as an inspiring and remarkable narrative for all of us.