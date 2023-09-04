“Understanding Psychology: The Human Mind Unravelled” by Dr. Rohi Jan

By: Aubaid Ahmad Akhoon

“Know thyself.” – Socrates

This timeless wisdom from Socrates underscores the fundamental exploration of the human mind that Dr. Rohi Jan’s book embarks upon. It invites readers to delve into the depths of self-discovery and understanding, mirroring the journey you’ll undertake within the pages of this enlightening work.

Understanding Psychology: The Human Mind Unravelled” stands as a literary masterpiece, brilliantly illuminating the intricate and captivating world of psychology. Authored by the exceptionally talented Dr. Rohi Jan, hailing from the serene landscapes of Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir, this book is a testament to her profound understanding of the subject matter and her gift for making complex concepts accessible to readers from all walks of life.

Dr. Rohi Jan’s academic journey is a testament to her dedication. She pursued her B.A, B.Ed., and M.A in Psychology in her native region, and for her M.Phil. and Ph.D., she ventured beyond her lush green surroundings to excel further in her field. Her impressive journey culminated with the completion of her Ph.D. in Psychology in August 2022 last year, focusing primarily on clinical psychology. She is also the recipient of numerous awards, including a Gold Medal, Best Woman Researcher Award, Young Woman Researcher Award, and the prestigious Golden Research Award in the field of Psychology.

Beyond her academic achievements, Dr. Rohi Jan’s contributions extend far and wide. She is a prolific columnist for both local dailies and national newspapers, and her name graces countless research papers. Dr. Rohi has also selflessly shared her expertise with students, appearing as a guest in numerous sessions to shed light on mental health-related issues. This dedication culminates in her maiden book, a labor of love that she painstakingly compiled to aid undergraduate and graduate students on their educational journeys.

Currently, Dr. Rohi Jan imparts her knowledge as a Psychology teacher at Govt. Degree College, Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, inspiring the next generation of psychologists.

Dr. Rohi Jan’s writing is a breath of fresh air in the world of psychology literature. Her book offers a comprehensive exploration of psychology, delivering a deep and engaging narrative that is both educational and profoundly thought-provoking. It’s evident that the author possesses an unparalleled passion for the subject, which shines through every page, making it an absolute delight for readers.

The title, “Understanding Psychology: The Human Mind Unraveled,” perfectly encapsulates the essence of this book. Dr. Rohi Jan masterfully unravels the mysteries of the human mind, taking readers on an unforgettable journey through the realms of behavior, cognition, and emotions. Her ability to distill complex theories and research into accessible language is nothing short of remarkable.

One of the book’s standout qualities is its versatility. Whether you’re a student embarking on an academic journey or a curious individual seeking to expand your knowledge of the human psyche, this book caters to your needs. The author’s skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of fundamental psychological concepts ensure that every reader can find value within these pages.

Dr. Rohi Jan’s deep appreciation for the pioneers of psychology is evident throughout the book. She pays homage to the researchers, professors, and practitioners whose groundbreaking work has paved the way for the knowledge presented within these pages. It’s a testament to the author’s humility and acknowledgment of the collective effort that drives the field of psychology forward.

Furthermore, the author extends her gratitude to her colleagues and mentors, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that fuels the book’s content and spirit. This collective effort enhances the book’s quality and ensures that it remains engaging and informative from start to finish.

Ultimately, “Understanding Psychology: The Human Mind Unraveled” celebrates the inquisitive nature of readers who dare to embark on this intellectual journey. It invites us to explore the complexities of human behaviour, cognition, and emotions with open hearts and minds. Beyond being an academic resource, this book serves as a catalyst for personal growth, empathy, self-awareness, and a deeper understanding of the human experience.

In conclusion, “Understanding Psychology: The Human Mind Unraveled” by Dr. Rohi Jan is a literary gem that enriches the field of psychology. Its accessibility, comprehensive coverage, and the author’s deep appreciation for the subject matter make it an essential read for students, scholars, and anyone fascinated by the enigmatic workings of the human mind. This book is a remarkable addition to the world of psychology, a tribute to the relentless pursuit of knowledge, and an ode to the intricacies of human nature.

Readers who wish to delve into the fascinating world of psychology can look forward to purchasing this enlightening work on their preferred online booksellers. Dive into this captivating journey of the mind, and let Dr. Rohi Jan be your knowledgeable guide on this intellectual adventure.

“As an art, the study of psychology pertains more to the philosopher than the physician, though the physician can profit by a knowledge of it.” – Aristotle

(The author is a renowned columnist & motivational speaker and an Associate Editor of the Weekly Publication ‘Education Quill.’ He can be reached at akhoon.aubaid@gmail.com)