US And Western Allies Risk Repeating History With Bangladesh Intervention

By: Shashanka Das

The recent actions of the US and its Western allies with regards to Bangladesh are reminiscent of their ill-fated intervention in Pakistan in 1971. As genocide unfolded in what is now Bangladesh, the US and its allies intervened and ended up making a mistake that led to catastrophic consequences. It seems that history may be repeating itself with their interference in the upcoming elections in Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -

The US is pressuring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to concede space to the opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Khaleda Zia. However, this move could potentially prop up a regime in Dhaka that could be detrimental not only to human rights but also to regional security dynamics.

Indian officials have expressed their concerns to their US counterparts about the repercussions of undue pressure on Bangladesh. However, it seems that their warnings have not been heeded by the US. The potential rise of the Zia-led BNP, along with its ally Jamaat-e-Islami’s radical Islamist forces, could have a significant impact on the security of the region. It could also result in pushing Bangladesh closer to China, thereby creating further problems for India.

The US and its Western allies are advocating for the upcoming elections in Bangladesh to be held under a neutral caretaker government, something that Zia and her allies have been pushing for as well. Additionally, they have threatened to impose sanctions on key Bangladeshi government employees and politicians if their demands are not met. This interference could ultimately result in giving the opposition party an electoral advantage, all in the name of championing democracy.

It is ironic that the US is making these moves while simultaneously cozying up to the Pakistan Army, a move that could echo the ill-fated decisions made in the 1970s. Just two years after the humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US and its Western allies seem to be repeating history by interfering in the affairs of Bangladesh without learning from their past mistakes.

- Advertisement -

The US and its Western allies need to reassess their approach to Bangladesh and consider the potential consequences of their interference. Instead of repeating the same blunders from the past, it is essential to take into account the complexities of the region and form a more nuanced and strategic approach. It is crucial for the US and its allies to learn from history and avoid making the same mistakes that led to disastrous outcomes in the past. (The author can be reached at shashankadas0007@gmail.com)