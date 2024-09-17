Alarming Surge in Child Labour Cases in Guwahati Raises Concern

HT Digital

September 17, Tuesday: The city of Guwahati, Assam, is grappling with an alarming increase in child labour cases, raising serious concerns about the protection of children in the region. A recent report highlights a disturbing trend, with more children being forced into labour, particularly in urban areas, where poverty and lack of access to education contribute to the growing problem.

Authorities have recorded a significant number of cases in recent months, pointing to an urgent need for stricter enforcement of child protection laws. Local NGOs and activists have raised concerns that the existing mechanisms in place to combat child labour are insufficient to address the scale of the issue. Many children are engaged in hazardous jobs, working in small factories, shops, and even in homes as domestic workers, often under dangerous conditions.

The growing number of child labour cases can be attributed to various socio-economic factors, including poverty, migration, and lack of access to quality education. While government efforts like the Right to Education Act aim to curb child labour, implementation remains a challenge, especially in densely populated urban areas like Guwahati.

Officials are calling for a coordinated effort between the government, civil society, and law enforcement to tackle the crisis. There is an urgent need for comprehensive rehabilitation programs for rescued children, along with stringent action against employers who exploit underage workers.

As Guwahati continues to grow, the city’s ability to protect its vulnerable children will be a critical measure of its social progress. Authorities must act swiftly to prevent more children from falling into the trap of forced labour.