Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Assam Issues Durga Puja Guidelines for Guwahati City

Assam government releases new guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati, emphasizing safety measures, crowd management, and environmental protection.

HT Digital

September 4, Wednesday: The Assam government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati, aiming to ensure safe and environmentally responsible festivities. With Durga Puja being one of the most significant festivals in the region, the authorities have emphasized a balance between cultural exuberance and public safety.

The new directives focus on crowd management, traffic control, fire safety, and environmental protection. Organizers have been instructed to set up pandals with adequate safety measures, including fire extinguishers, emergency exits, and proper lighting arrangements. The guidelines also mandate the use of eco-friendly materials for constructing idols and decorations to minimize environmental impact.

To manage the anticipated crowds, the government has laid down specific instructions for maintaining social distancing and installing CCTV cameras at key locations to monitor public movement. The police and civic authorities will deploy additional personnel to regulate traffic and maintain order around popular puja venues.

Moreover, the guidelines restrict the use of loudspeakers beyond a certain decibel level and time to minimize noise pollution. Waste management plans must be in place to ensure proper disposal of waste materials generated during the celebrations.

Authorities have urged all Durga Puja committees to adhere strictly to these guidelines, highlighting the need for community cooperation to prevent any untoward incidents. The district administration has been tasked with conducting inspections to ensure compliance and is authorized to take action against any violations.

The guidelines have been welcomed by many, who see them as necessary steps to ensure a safe and joyous celebration for everyone. As Guwahati prepares to immerse itself in the festive spirit, the new measures are expected to enhance both security and the overall experience for devotees and visitors alike.

