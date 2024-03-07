Fake doctor arrested in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: In a startling case, the Guwahati police apprehended a fake doctor in Lal Ganesh locality, police said.

The accused person has been identified as Premananda Rai.

According to information, Rai had been allegedly practicing and treating patients at the New Mahamaya Medicos in Lal Ganesh locality.

Reports have said that Rai was using the registration number of a doctor named Surendra Narayan, hailing from West Bengal and treating patients.

Using the fake doctor degree and fake registration number, Rai has been allegedly treating patients since 1983, reports added. Not only this, further allegations have also been leveled against Rai for supplying fake death certificates.

On Tuesday night, the Odal Bakra Police reportedly apprehended the fake doctor after an operation was conducted in the pharmacy based on a complaint lodged by a doctor named Abhijit Neog

Right after this, the police sealed the pharmacy belonging to Premananda Rai.

An interrogation has been lodged into the incident, sources said.