Fake doctor arrested in Guwahati’s Tarun Nagar

AssamGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 11: The city police on Thursday apprehended a fraudulent doctor running a clinic located in Tarun Nagar, after receiving a complaint from another doctor.

As per reports, the detainee Nabin Kumar Mishra operated a clinic for an extended period, providing medical care to patients.

Guwahati Police on micro-blogging site X stated, “Quack Alert! A CGPD team from Bhangagarh PS arrested one quack – Nabin Kumar Mishra (45) of Bhabanipur, Bihar – from the Devi Kamakhya Maa Medicos Pharmacy in Tarun Nagar. The quack was practicing as a medical professional having MBBS & MD degree which later found to be fake.”

Following another doctor, Abhijit Neog, brought attention to the issue, the authorities took action and the fake doctor was apprehended by the police today.

Bhangagarh Police, who detained Mishra today, are currently interrogating him, sources informed.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the alleged fraudulent doctor, Mishra, used a fake registration number to operate his clinic. This issue had previously been brought to light in 2022, but no measures were taken at that time.

Assam Rifles, CRC sign MoU to benefit it’s specially-abled personnel

