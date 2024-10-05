Rs 92 Lakh Fraud: Man Arrested in Guwahati After Itanagar Police Crackdown

HT Digital

Saturday, October 5: In a major breakthrough for the authorities, the Itanagar Capital Police arrested a man accused of defrauding an Arunachal Pradesh resident of a staggering Rs 92 lakh. The accused, identified as Dheeraj Pao, was apprehended in Guwahati following a meticulously planned and executed operation, Itanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh announced on Friday.

The arrest comes as a significant development in a case that has shocked the community, given the scale and intricacy of the alleged fraud. According to initial reports, the Arunachal resident who fell victim to the scam had been swindled out of Rs 92 lakh through an elaborate scheme orchestrated by Pao. The details surrounding the fraud are still under investigation, but authorities believe the operation may have involved a web of deceitful practices designed to convince the victim to part with such a large sum of money.

The Itanagar Capital Police began investigating the case after the victim, whose identity has not yet been publicly disclosed, filed a formal complaint. The complaint detailed how the victim was tricked into handing over Rs 92 lakh, leading to a swift response from local law enforcement. Upon receiving the complaint, the police launched an extensive investigation to track down the individual responsible for the fraud.

SP Rohit Rajbir Singh explained that the case presented unique challenges due to the complexity of the scam. Pao, the accused, had been moving between different locations, making it difficult for the authorities to pin down his whereabouts. However, through persistent effort and advanced investigative techniques, the Itanagar Capital Police were able to trace Pao to Guwahati, where he had been hiding.

Singh also commended the dedication of his officers, who worked round the clock to bring the accused to justice. The operation required not only precise coordination between different teams but also collaboration with other police departments in the region. Guwahati Police played a crucial role in assisting the Itanagar Police in apprehending the suspect.

Once Pao’s location in Guwahati was confirmed, the Itanagar Capital Police set their plan into motion. The operation to arrest Pao was carried out with utmost caution, as authorities were aware that any slip-up could result in the accused fleeing again. After monitoring his movements closely for several days, the police finally made their move, arresting him without any significant resistance.

SP Singh stated that the successful arrest of Pao was the result of a well-planned operation, where officers had to act swiftly but carefully. “It was a meticulously executed plan, with all our officers working in close coordination. The accused had been trying to evade arrest by moving from place to place, but our team remained committed to tracking him down,” Singh said in a statement.

The arrest of Pao marks an important step in the ongoing investigation. With the accused now in custody, authorities are expected to dig deeper into the details of the fraudulent activities that led to the massive financial loss for the victim. Preliminary findings suggest that Pao may have had accomplices, though no additional arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are now focused on recovering the defrauded amount and identifying any other individuals who may have been involved in the scam.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious when dealing with financial matters, particularly in cases where large sums of money are involved. Scams and fraudulent schemes are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it more difficult for unsuspecting victims to recognize when they are being targeted. SP Singh emphasized the need for vigilance, advising residents to report any suspicious financial transactions or offers that seem too good to be true.

The arrest of Pao is also a reminder of the growing collaboration between different law enforcement agencies in the region. In this case, the coordination between the Itanagar Capital Police and their counterparts in Guwahati played a crucial role in ensuring the successful capture of the accused. Such cross-border cooperation is becoming increasingly necessary in dealing with cases that span different regions, especially when suspects attempt to evade capture by fleeing to other cities.

For the victim of this fraud, the arrest of Pao may bring some sense of relief, though the recovery of the Rs 92 lakh remains a priority. Authorities are hopeful that further investigation will lead to the recovery of the stolen funds, as well as any other assets that may have been acquired through fraudulent means.

As of now, Pao remains in police custody and is expected to face a series of legal proceedings as the case moves forward. The charges against him are likely to be severe, given the magnitude of the alleged crime. Authorities are continuing their investigation and are expected to provide additional updates as more details emerge.

This case has not only highlighted the vigilance and dedication of the Itanagar Capital Police but also serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of financial fraud. Residents of Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring regions are being urged to remain cautious in their financial dealings, as scams and fraudulent activities continue to pose a serious threat to the public.