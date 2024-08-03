28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 3, 2024
type here...

GMCH Hikes Rates, Terms It ‘Rationalisation’ Amidst Public Concern

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) raises service rates, citing rationalisation, sparking public concern and debate over healthcare affordability.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 3, Saturday: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has announced a hike in its service rates, describing the move as a “rationalisation” of charges. The decision has stirred public concern and debate regarding the affordability of healthcare services in the region.

- Advertisement -

In a recent announcement, GMCH stated that the revised rates are intended to better align with the operational costs and enhance the quality of services provided. Hospital authorities emphasized that the rationalisation process was necessary to sustain the institution’s financial health and to continue offering high-quality medical care to patients.

Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of GMCH, elaborated on the decision, stating, “The rate adjustment is essential for maintaining the standard of our services. With rising operational costs, it is imperative to rationalise our charges to ensure the hospital can continue to provide top-notch healthcare facilities. We have ensured that the changes are minimal and will not burden the patients excessively.”

Despite these assurances, the rate hike has sparked a wave of concern among the public, with many questioning the impact on accessibility to essential healthcare services. Critics argue that the increased charges could place additional financial strain on patients, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Local resident Anupama Das voiced her concerns, saying, “While we understand the need for hospitals to cover their costs, the timing and extent of these hikes are worrying. Many families are already struggling with medical expenses, and this increase could make it even harder for them to access necessary care.”

- Advertisement -

In response to the growing unease, GMCH officials have pledged to monitor the impact of the new rates closely and to offer financial assistance programs for patients in need. They also plan to engage with community leaders and stakeholders to address any concerns and to ensure that the hospital remains accessible to all segments of society.

The rate rationalisation at GMCH highlights the broader challenges faced by public healthcare institutions in balancing operational sustainability with the need to provide affordable care. As the debate continues, the focus remains on finding a viable solution that supports both the hospital’s financial requirements and the community’s healthcare needs.

The implementation of the new rates will be closely observed, with periodic reviews and adjustments as necessary. GMCH’s commitment to transparency and community engagement will be crucial in navigating this contentious issue and maintaining public trust.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati Doctor Duped of Rs 2 Crore in Facebook Investment Scam

The Hills Times -