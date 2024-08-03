GMCH Hikes Rates, Terms It ‘Rationalisation’ Amidst Public Concern

HT Digital

August 3, Saturday: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has announced a hike in its service rates, describing the move as a “rationalisation” of charges. The decision has stirred public concern and debate regarding the affordability of healthcare services in the region.

- Advertisement -

In a recent announcement, GMCH stated that the revised rates are intended to better align with the operational costs and enhance the quality of services provided. Hospital authorities emphasized that the rationalisation process was necessary to sustain the institution’s financial health and to continue offering high-quality medical care to patients.

Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of GMCH, elaborated on the decision, stating, “The rate adjustment is essential for maintaining the standard of our services. With rising operational costs, it is imperative to rationalise our charges to ensure the hospital can continue to provide top-notch healthcare facilities. We have ensured that the changes are minimal and will not burden the patients excessively.”

Despite these assurances, the rate hike has sparked a wave of concern among the public, with many questioning the impact on accessibility to essential healthcare services. Critics argue that the increased charges could place additional financial strain on patients, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Local resident Anupama Das voiced her concerns, saying, “While we understand the need for hospitals to cover their costs, the timing and extent of these hikes are worrying. Many families are already struggling with medical expenses, and this increase could make it even harder for them to access necessary care.”

- Advertisement -

In response to the growing unease, GMCH officials have pledged to monitor the impact of the new rates closely and to offer financial assistance programs for patients in need. They also plan to engage with community leaders and stakeholders to address any concerns and to ensure that the hospital remains accessible to all segments of society.

The rate rationalisation at GMCH highlights the broader challenges faced by public healthcare institutions in balancing operational sustainability with the need to provide affordable care. As the debate continues, the focus remains on finding a viable solution that supports both the hospital’s financial requirements and the community’s healthcare needs.

The implementation of the new rates will be closely observed, with periodic reviews and adjustments as necessary. GMCH’s commitment to transparency and community engagement will be crucial in navigating this contentious issue and maintaining public trust.