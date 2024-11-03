Guwahati Police arrest 4 snatchers, vehicle thiefs in swift operations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: In three successful operations, Guwahati Police apprehended four individuals involved in vehicle theft and mobile snatching in the city, the police officials informed on Sunday.

A CGPD team from Chandmari PS caught and apprehended two snatchers, Prahlad Das of Hengrabari and Imran Hussain of Japorigog red-handed after it foiled one mobile snatching attempt at Gandhibasti.

Subsequently, one scooty, used during the commission of crime, was seized.

In another incident, an EGPD team from Basistha PS cracked a case of theft in less than 24 hours after it arrested one veteran thief Gautam Bora of Patorkuchi Lecia Nagar.

As per reports, an iPhone 7, a Lenovo laptop, a iPad, a USB drive, and four mobile handsets were seized from his possession.

In a separate incident, an EGPD team from Dispur PS acted on intel to bust a drugs den at Sijubari as it arrested Faruk Ali (33) of Lakhipur and Immam Ali (38) of Barpeta.

Two soap cases, with suspected Heroin weighing 26 gms, 2 mobile and 1 scooty (AS01FR9476) were seized.

