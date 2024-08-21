27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police Mandates Registration for Hotels, Lodges, and Hostels

Guwahati Police has issued a directive requiring all hotels, lodges, and hostels in the city to register their establishments. This move aims to enhance security and ensure compliance with local regulations.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 21, Wednesday: In a recent directive, Guwahati Police has mandated that all hotels, lodges, and hostels within the city must undergo official registration. This initiative is part of a broader effort to bolster security measures and ensure that these establishments comply with local regulations.

- Advertisement -

The decision was taken in response to growing concerns about the safety and security of residents and visitors in Guwahati. By requiring registration, the police aim to create a comprehensive database of all lodging facilities in the city, which will be instrumental in monitoring and regulating their operations.

The registration process will include providing detailed information about the ownership, management, and operational aspects of the establishments. This move is expected to deter illegal activities and ensure that all accommodations adhere to the legal standards set by the authorities.

Owners and managers of hotels, lodges, and hostels have been urged to complete the registration process promptly to avoid any legal consequences. The police have emphasized that unregistered establishments will face strict action, including possible closure.

This initiative by Guwahati Police is seen as a crucial step in maintaining public safety and enhancing the overall security framework of the city. The authorities are also encouraging the public to report any unregistered or suspicious lodging facilities, further promoting community involvement in upholding safety standards.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Four Bangladeshis Pushed Back from Assam, 16 Still Missing

The Hills Times -