Guwahati Police Mandates Registration for Hotels, Lodges, and Hostels

August 21, Wednesday: In a recent directive, Guwahati Police has mandated that all hotels, lodges, and hostels within the city must undergo official registration. This initiative is part of a broader effort to bolster security measures and ensure that these establishments comply with local regulations.

The decision was taken in response to growing concerns about the safety and security of residents and visitors in Guwahati. By requiring registration, the police aim to create a comprehensive database of all lodging facilities in the city, which will be instrumental in monitoring and regulating their operations.

The registration process will include providing detailed information about the ownership, management, and operational aspects of the establishments. This move is expected to deter illegal activities and ensure that all accommodations adhere to the legal standards set by the authorities.

Owners and managers of hotels, lodges, and hostels have been urged to complete the registration process promptly to avoid any legal consequences. The police have emphasized that unregistered establishments will face strict action, including possible closure.

This initiative by Guwahati Police is seen as a crucial step in maintaining public safety and enhancing the overall security framework of the city. The authorities are also encouraging the public to report any unregistered or suspicious lodging facilities, further promoting community involvement in upholding safety standards.