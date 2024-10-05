Guwahati Prepares for Durga Puja Amidst Safety and Infrastructure Concerns

HT Digital

Saturday, October 5: As Guwahati prepares for the much-anticipated Durga Puja festival, city authorities and Puja organizers are working diligently to ensure a safe and environmentally friendly celebration. On October 3, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate held a crucial meeting at the District Library in Dighalipukhuri, bringing together 450 Puja committees to outline the guidelines for this year’s festivities. The primary focus was on safety protocols and eco-conscious measures, aimed at making the celebrations smoother and more enjoyable for both residents and visitors.

During the meeting, officials emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between the vibrant celebrations and the need for public safety. Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah led the discussions, encouraging Puja committees to follow the stipulated guidelines to ensure a hassle-free festival. Barah also acknowledged the logistical challenges Puja committees face and promised efforts to streamline processes wherever possible. His assurance came in response to growing concerns from several committee members who voiced frustration over the cumbersome documentation requirements and bureaucratic hurdles.

A major aspect of the discussion was ensuring the safety of the public, particularly during the immersion of Durga idols, which is a key highlight of the festival. Representatives from the Inland Water Transport (IWT) and Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA), were also present at the meeting to address safety and environmental concerns. The IWT assured the availability of boats at eight designated immersion sites or parghats, including Lachit, Choonsali, Pandu, Basistha, Saukuchi, Hatisila, Govardhan, and Old Digaru. These boats are intended to manage crowd control and ensure public safety during the idol immersion ceremonies, which attract large crowds.

Environmental considerations also took center stage, with the Pollution Control Board urging Puja committees to adopt eco-friendly practices throughout the celebrations. The PCBA representative outlined several important restrictions to mitigate environmental damage, particularly during the immersion process. Committees were instructed to avoid using single-use plastics, Plaster of Paris, synthetic paints, and non-biodegradable materials in their idol construction and decorations. This focus on sustainability has become increasingly important in recent years, as awareness of environmental degradation grows, and authorities seek to minimize the ecological footprint of major festivals like Durga Puja.

Despite the positive measures discussed during the meeting, not all Puja committees were satisfied. Some members expressed disappointment with the city’s infrastructure, particularly with the state of the roads in key areas where many pandals are being constructed. Ongoing construction projects in neighborhoods like Chandmari and Rukminigaon have made access to the Puja pandals difficult, leading to concerns that this could disrupt the festivities. The absence of a representative from the Public Works Department (PWD) at the meeting only added to the frustration, as many felt there was no one to address their concerns about the poor road conditions and other infrastructural challenges.

One committee member captured the general sentiment, saying, “We are expected to comply with all the documentation, which is fair, but there should be a single-window system to streamline the process and ease the burden on the committees.” This view was echoed by several other organizers who believe that while the emphasis on safety and environmental consciousness is important, the city’s infrastructure needs to keep pace with the growing demands of the festival. Many argued that without proper roads and access points, even the most well-organized celebrations could face significant setbacks.

Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah responded to these grievances by acknowledging the need for more efficient processes. He expressed the department’s willingness to work with other governmental bodies to address the concerns, particularly regarding the paperwork and permissions required for organizing Puja pandals. Barah also emphasized that the police would continue to prioritize public safety, especially during peak times of the festival, and would ensure the smooth flow of traffic and security measures.

Beyond infrastructure, another challenge highlighted during the meeting was the potential for traffic congestion as Puja-goers flock to pandals across the city. Guwahati’s roads are notorious for bottlenecks during major festivals, and with construction still underway in some areas, managing traffic flow will be a critical concern. To tackle this, the police have planned an increased deployment of personnel at key locations to manage crowds and ensure that traffic disruptions are minimized. Additionally, the use of CCTV cameras, barricades, and patrolling will be ramped up during the festival period to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure the safety of the public.

As Guwahati gears up for Durga Puja, the collaborative efforts between Puja committees, law enforcement, and environmental agencies highlight the city’s determination to celebrate responsibly. The focus on safety and environmental sustainability, paired with efforts to address infrastructural and bureaucratic challenges, is aimed at ensuring that the spirit of Durga Puja remains intact while taking into account the practical concerns of modern-day festivities.

With only a few weeks remaining before the celebrations commence, the city’s residents and Puja organizers are hopeful that the measures outlined will lead to a joyful and smooth festival. However, much will depend on the authorities’ ability to address the infrastructural issues and ensure that access to pandals is not hindered by poor road conditions.

For now, Guwahati’s Puja committees remain committed to organizing grand celebrations while keeping in mind the safety and environmental guidelines emphasized during the meeting. And as the countdown to Durga Puja begins, the city is abuzz with anticipation, ready to welcome the goddess amidst both the excitement and the challenges of the season.