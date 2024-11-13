22 C
Guwahati to host India Int’l Science Festival 2024 for 1st time in Northeast

The announcement was made at the Curtain Raiser event held at Vivanta by Taj, Guwahati, where dignitaries celebrated this landmark occasion.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: For the first time, the India International Science Festival (IISF) will be hosted in Guwahati, bringing one of India’s premier science festivals to the Northeast, Chief Secretary to the State Government Ravi Kota announced on Wednesday.

The announcement was made at the Curtain Raiser event held at Vivanta by Taj, Guwahati, where dignitaries celebrated this landmark occasion.

Organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, in partnership with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Vijnana Bharati, IISF 2024 is set to run from November 30 to December 3, 2024, at the prestigious IIT Guwahati.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Secretary stated, “This marks the first time the event is being hosted in Guwahati, Assam, and the entire North Eastern region of India.”

With the Department of Science, Technology & Climate Change, Assam, acting as the Nodal Agency, the event will be the 10th edition of the festival, showcasing India’s scientific achievements and innovations under the theme, “Transforming India into a Science and Technology-Driven Global Manufacturing Hub.”

It will also provide a platform for celebrating science, innovation, and India’s increasing global presence in the fields of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI).

Additionally, the festival will bring an enriching experience for attendees, featuring a lineup of thematic events, exhibitions, and workshops.

Furthermore, the Science Village will bring together 2,500 students, including 1,000 from Assam, and 250 teachers from across India, along with more than 37 CSIR laboratories to engage in scientific and cultural activities.

“Hosting IISF is a matter of great pride for Assam and an opportunity for the entire Northeast to showcase its potential as a hub of scientific talent and innovation,” the Chief Secretary added.

The event is expected to draw over 15,000 delegates, 200 VIPs, and 400 invitees.

