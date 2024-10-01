Hostel Clash Chaos: Gauhati University Shuts Down RCC-1 & RCC-2 After Violent Brawl

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 1: Gauhati University has taken decisive action by closing two of its boys’ hostels, RCC-1 and RCC-2, following a violent altercation between students from these hostels. The clash, which took place on Monday, involved several students and reportedly some outsiders. The violence resulted in serious injuries to both students and university security personnel, some of whom are currently undergoing treatment in intensive care units at local hospitals.

The university administration swiftly responded to the incident, issuing an advisory notice on Monday, September 30, to close the hostels. The notice emphasized that the decision was made to prioritize the safety of all students and to prevent any further escalation of violence. The closure of RCC-1 and RCC-2 is intended to restore calm on campus and allow for a thorough investigation of the incident.

According to university officials, the clash appears to have been fueled by external miscreants who were involved in the conflict. While the exact cause of the altercation remains under investigation, the authorities have confirmed that they are working closely with the District Administration and City Police to identify those responsible and take appropriate action. The involvement of outsiders has raised concerns about campus security, prompting the university to reinforce its collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure student safety.

In response to the closure of the two hostels, the university has assured that academic activities will not be disrupted for the affected students. Temporary alternative accommodations have been arranged across the campus to house the displaced students. According to a statement from the university’s Registrar, students from RCC-1 and RCC-2 will be relocated to several other hostel facilities on campus, including AT-4, AT-5, AT-7, AT-9 (Law), AT-10, RCC-3, and RCC-4. In addition, other temporary spaces, such as the Guest House, UGC-MMTTC Alumni House, and the Old Recreation Centre, will be utilized to ensure all affected students have a place to stay.

To oversee the transition and provide adequate care for the students in their temporary accommodations, the university has appointed Debasish Saikia, Assistant Professor of Instrumentation and USIC. Saikia has been tasked with ensuring the well-being of the students and addressing any concerns that may arise during this period of transition. The administration has made it clear that students will be fully supported during this time, and all efforts will be made to minimize the disruption to their academic and personal lives.

As part of the relocation process, students currently residing in RCC-1 and RCC-2 have been directed to vacate their rooms within 48 hours of receiving the official notification. The university has set a deadline of 4:00 PM on October 2 for the completion of this transition. To facilitate the move, the university has arranged transportation services to help students shift their belongings from the closed hostels to their new accommodations.

The university’s decision to close the hostels and relocate students comes amid rising tensions on campus. Several students expressed concerns about their safety and security, particularly in light of the involvement of outsiders in the clashes. The administration has reassured students that it is working diligently with the police to maintain peace and order, and that appropriate measures are being taken to prevent further violence.

This incident has drawn attention to broader issues surrounding campus safety and security. While Gauhati University has faced isolated incidents of student altercations in the past, the involvement of external elements in this clash has raised questions about the effectiveness of the university’s security protocols. In light of this, university officials have indicated that they are reviewing their current safety measures and are considering additional steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The clash between students at RCC-1 and RCC-2 has cast a spotlight on the challenges that universities face in maintaining a safe and conducive environment for learning. As investigations continue and efforts to stabilize the situation progress, Gauhati University is keen to reassure its students, staff, and the wider community that it is taking all necessary steps to address the incident and prevent further disruptions.

In the meantime, the university community is rallying to support the injured students and those affected by the closure of the hostels. As Gauhati University works to rebuild trust and ensure the safety of its campus, students and staff alike are hoping for a swift resolution to the conflict and a return to normalcy. The university has emphasized that student safety remains its top priority and that it is committed to taking any measures necessary to maintain a peaceful and secure campus environment.

With the support of the District Administration and local law enforcement, the university is confident that the investigation will soon yield results, allowing those responsible for the violence to be held accountable. For now, Gauhati University continues its efforts to ensure the well-being of its students while navigating the challenges posed by this unfortunate incident.