Infrastructure Woes in Guwahati Threaten the City’s Smart City Ambitions

HT Digital

September 16, Monday:Guwahati’s vision of transforming into a Smart City is facing significant challenges due to ongoing infrastructure issues that continue to plague the city. Despite ambitious plans for modernization, inadequate drainage systems, traffic congestion, and poorly maintained roads have emerged as major obstacles hindering the city’s development.

One of the primary concerns is the city’s drainage infrastructure, which struggles to cope with heavy rainfall, leading to frequent waterlogging and flooding. This has not only disrupted daily life but also raised questions about the city’s preparedness for large-scale urban projects. Residents have repeatedly voiced their frustration, highlighting that without resolving these basic infrastructure problems, Guwahati’s Smart City dreams may remain distant.

Traffic congestion remains another pressing issue, with insufficient road space and poor traffic management contributing to long delays. The city’s expanding population and increasing vehicle numbers have worsened the situation, making it difficult to implement advanced traffic management systems envisioned under the Smart City project.

A senior city official acknowledged the challenges, stating, “We are aware of the issues that need to be addressed. Our focus is on improving the drainage network and easing traffic bottlenecks to move forward with the Smart City initiatives.”

While Guwahati has made some strides in implementing smart technologies, such as surveillance systems and Wi-Fi zones, experts believe that these efforts will fall short if the fundamental infrastructure remains underdeveloped.

As Guwahati works toward its Smart City aspirations, addressing these core infrastructure woes will be critical to achieving sustainable urban growth and improving the quality of life for its residents.