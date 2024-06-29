29 C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
New International Terminal at Guwahati Airport Set to Open by May 2025

Updated:
HT Digital

June 29, Saturday: Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is poised for a significant upgrade with the scheduled opening of its new international terminal by May 2025. This development is expected to enhance international connectivity and provide a major boost to the region’s economic growth.

The new terminal will feature state-of-the-art facilities, designed to handle the increasing passenger traffic and improve the overall travel experience. Equipped with advanced technology and modern amenities, the terminal will cater to the growing demand for international flights from Guwahati, establishing it as a prominent gateway to Northeast India.

The project aligns with the broader vision of enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in Assam, promoting tourism, trade, and investment. The new terminal will not only facilitate smoother travel for international passengers but also create numerous job opportunities and contribute to the local economy.

Officials have expressed confidence in meeting the May 2025 deadline, with construction progressing as planned. The project is part of a larger initiative to modernize and expand the airport’s capacity, ensuring it can serve as a major hub for international travel in the region.

“The new international terminal is a critical milestone in our efforts to enhance connectivity and support the economic development of Assam,” stated an airport authority representative. “We are committed to delivering a world-class facility that will benefit both passengers and the regional economy.”

The upcoming terminal is expected to significantly ease the travel experience for international passengers, offering improved services and amenities. As Guwahati Airport evolves to meet global standards, it stands to play a pivotal role in transforming the aviation landscape of Northeast India.

