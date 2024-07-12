30 C
SOG and Police Team Bust Major Mobile Theft Network in Guwahati

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 12, Friday: In a significant breakthrough, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the City General Police Department (CGPD) and a team from Fancy Bazaar Outpost of Panbazaar Police Station have dismantled a major network of mobile thieves. The operation led to the arrest of six individuals and the recovery of 228 mobile handsets and 113.47 kilograms of mobile parts.

The successful raid was conducted at eight rented rooms in Lachit Park Nagar, Jalukbari, following extensive investigations. The operation was part of the ongoing efforts to curb mobile theft and related crimes in the city.

Authorities have commended the coordinated efforts of the SOG and the Fancy Bazaar OP team for their diligence and swift action in apprehending the culprits. This crackdown is expected to significantly reduce the incidence of mobile theft in the region.

The arrested individuals are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover additional links and prevent such criminal activities in the future. The police urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help maintain law and order.

