Student, Married Woman Go Missing in Guwahati, Suspected Human Trafficking

GUWAHATI, Mar 6: A first-year student and a married woman have mysteriously gone missing from Chandrapur, Guwahati, raising fears of a human trafficking case.

The missing individuals have been identified as Monalisa Nath, a Higher Secondary student, and Babita Barman, a mother of a three-year-old child.

According to the families, a broker allegedly lured them with false promises and is suspected to have taken them to Mumbai. The family fears they may have been trafficked.

The incident has been reported to Pragjyotishpur Police, and an investigation is underway. Monalisa Nath was scheduled to appear for her examinations tomorrow, adding urgency to the case.