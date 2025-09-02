30.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
type here...

Afghanistan Earth quake: 800 killed and thousands injured

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KABUL, Sept 1: A devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday night, killing at least 800 people and injuring more than 2,500, according to figures released by the Taliban government.

The tremor, centred near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, struck at 11:47 pm and was shallow in depth, intensifying its destructive impact.

- Advertisement -

Kunar province was reported as the worst affected, with entire villages reduced to rubble.

Related Posts:

Rescue efforts continued through the night, with desperate survivors digging with bare hands to locate missing relatives as buildings collapsed around them.

Many victims, including children and the elderly, remained trapped under debris, while emergency teams rushed in from Kunar, Nangarhar, and Kabul to provide medical assistance.

Eyewitnesses described the quake as feeling like “the whole mountain was shaking,” with homes collapsing within seconds and people screaming for help.

- Advertisement -

Survivors recounted harrowing escapes, while others mourned the loss of multiple family members. Poorly constructed houses of mud brick and wood in rural areas added to the scale of destruction.

Authorities cautioned that the death toll could rise as reports from remote mountainous areas are still awaited.

Taliban officials assured that all available resources would be deployed for rescue and relief operations.

The disaster comes less than two years after a similar quake in 2023 that killed thousands, underlining Afghanistan’s vulnerability to natural calamities.

- Advertisement -

Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa